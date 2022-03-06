Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

