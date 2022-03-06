Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,597,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Kroger has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kroger alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.