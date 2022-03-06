Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Kubota has a 1 year low of $85.20 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

