L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

