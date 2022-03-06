L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,881. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
