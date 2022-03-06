Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of LNTH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

