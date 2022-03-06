Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

