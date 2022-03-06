Laurie Weisberg Buys 28,571 Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurie Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laurie Weisberg bought 2,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

NASDAQ CRTD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 165.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creatd by 25.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creatd (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

