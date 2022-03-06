Laurie Weisberg Buys 28,571 Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Laurie Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Laurie Weisberg bought 2,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.
NASDAQ CRTD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80.
About Creatd (Get Rating)
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creatd (CRTD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.