Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Learn CW Investment stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. Learn CW Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

