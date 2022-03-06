LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 88,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,838. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

