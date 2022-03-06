Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $115.85.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

