Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.97

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 22790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

