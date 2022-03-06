LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF opened at 0.22 on Friday. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.20 and a 12-month high of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.33.
LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
