Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Down 2.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.32. 51,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 68,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 405,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

