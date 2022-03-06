Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.