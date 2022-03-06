Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
