Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.70% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.75 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.