Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lilium.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,767. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

