Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Linde by 40.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE LIN opened at $281.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

