Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LIOPF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Lion has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

