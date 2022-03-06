Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

