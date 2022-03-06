LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LKQ by 1,392.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

