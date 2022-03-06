Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 23,956 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$106.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$63.80 and a one year high of C$106.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

