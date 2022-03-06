London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The stock has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,280.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.