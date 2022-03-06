LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 335.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 399.3% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 298,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 238,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

