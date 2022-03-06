LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

