LPL Financial LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

