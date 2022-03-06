LPL Financial LLC Purchases 64,243 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

