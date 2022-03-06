Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after buying an additional 2,386,680 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 155,348 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 84,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.