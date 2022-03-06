Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
