Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. 16,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $157.02.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

