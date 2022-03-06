MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of MGNX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $505.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

