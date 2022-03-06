Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $431.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.