MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $368.33 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.77 and a 200-day moving average of $398.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.