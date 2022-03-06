MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 568,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTW opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

