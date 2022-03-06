Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

