Marotta Asset Management Buys 800 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,841,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

