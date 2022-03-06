Marotta Asset Management Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

