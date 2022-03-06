Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.