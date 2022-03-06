Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of MMC opened at $156.49 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.38 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

