Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 7,333 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of DH stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

