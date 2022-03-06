Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,056,000 after buying an additional 118,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBT opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

