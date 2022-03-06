Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of CalAmp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CalAmp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CalAmp by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $244.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

