Marshall Wace LLP Takes $326,000 Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Trecora Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 207,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

