Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $374.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $13,844,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

