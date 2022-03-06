Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.46 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$8.38 and a twelve month high of C$14.96. The company has a market cap of C$679.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

