Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. Masonite International has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

