MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 767,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

