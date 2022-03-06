Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 2,037,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.