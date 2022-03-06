MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $21,036,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 361,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

