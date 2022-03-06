McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells $634,705,604.00 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter worth $8,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McAfee by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in McAfee by 89.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 395,843 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

