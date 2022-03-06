McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.